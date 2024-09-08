Pak: Imran Khan's party asks its members to bring 500 workers for Sept 8 rally

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 8 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf issued an advisory to its ticket holders and assembly members, directing the members of national assembly and members of parliament to arrive with at least 500 workers, while those from distant areas are expected to bring 150 workers on the September 8 power show in the Sangjani area of Islamabad, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

As per the directive, members have been asked to form convoys from their constituencies instead of gathering directly in Islamabad. Leaders from Rawalpindi, Murree, Hazara, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum are expected to bring additional workers to the event, ARY News reported.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Omar Ayub, and the Jalsa Committee instructed the attendees to reach the meeting venue by 2 pm, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the Islamabad district administration changed the venue for Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's upcoming rally on September 8, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz issued a new NOC on Friday, relocating the event to a site opposite the original venue in Sangjani area of the city.

PTI leader Aamir Mughal, accompanied by senior party members, visited the new location and vowed that the rally would proceed as scheduled. Mughal said that the government's actions showed their fear of PTI's public influence and that no force can obstruct the party's power show.

The district administration granted permission with conditions that the rally would be allowed only from 4pm-7pm (local time). The rally should not cause disruptions to public movement and the organisers must take care of the security of rally participants, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz said that the route for the rally would minimize inconvenience to the public, with specific routes designated for attendees from different regions, including Motorway M1 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa convoys and Motorway M2 for those from Punjab.

