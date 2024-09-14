Pak: Imran Khan's party members allege pressure to back new constitutional bill

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 14 : Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zartaj Gul alleged on Saturday that party member Saadullah Baloch's family members have been kidnapped, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

"They have been abducted to press the PTI's parliamentarian to become part of the unconstitutional amendment," Gul told ARY News.

She said that Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has been missing for last three days. "The PML-N resorting to every tactic for the unconstitutional amendment, which is not permissible under the constitution," she told ARY News.

Gul stated that she will resist the legislation at every place.

PTI Chairperson Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said that such bills could not come suddenly. "No member of our party will cast vote, if he vote under duress, it won't be acceptable under the court's decision," he told ARY News.

"No member of our party could go with the government, if anyone do so, will commit violation of the party's rules. We had disclosed names of our five members yesterday, which have been under the immense," Sunni Ittehad Council's Hamid Raza has said.

A highly anticipated "Constitutional Package" that aims to among other things fix the tenure of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) at three years, Pakistan-based daily, Dawn reported.

Earlier on Friday, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has chosen not to back the government's proposed constitutional amendments regarding Pakistan's judiciary, ARY News reported.

The party has directed its senators to abstain from voting in the Senate unless they have specific approval from their leadership.

Sources indicate that Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, the party's parliamentary leader, sent a policy letter to his fellow senators, including Kamran Murtaza, Maulana Abdul Wasey, Abdul Shakoor Khan, and Ahmed Khan.

The letter emphasised that senators must not vote on any constitutional amendments unless they have written authorisation from the party's leadership.

The JUI-F leadership cautioned that senators who vote without proper authorisation could face disqualification, ARY reported.

