Pak: Imran Khan's party yet to get permission for Sunday rally

Karachi [Pakistan], September 28 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has not yet got permission to hold the protest rally in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Karachi Commissioner will take the decision after taking feedback from deputy commissioners and SSPs of East and South districts about whether or not to let the protesters hold the rally.

The Imran Khan-founded party had announced holding a protest rally from Karachi Press Club to Mazar-e-Quaid on Sunday to force the implementation of the Supreme Court's order on the reserved seats

The PTI had also given an application to the Commissioner for permission of the protest rally, as reported by ARY News.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, PTI's city president Raja Azhar said that the Supreme Court's decision had made it clear that the reserved seats belonged to the PTI, ARY News reported.

Ahead of another major protest called by PTI today, the provincial government in Pakistan's Rawalpindi banned all public gatherings and stationed paramilitary forces, Dawn reported.

Earlier, PTI had planned to hold a 'jalsa' at the Liaquat Bagh but party founder Imran Khan changed the decision saying that the government would not allow his party to hold the event in the city and designate a venue in the suburbs

According to Dawn, even though PTI leaders have vowed to reach the venue "despite all hurdles", it won't be an easy task. Rawalpindi Police, Rangers and Punjab Constabulary have planned to "lay a virtual siege" to the garrison city to stop PTI workers, as per a senior police official confirmed. No traffic would be able to enter or exit the city as roads would be blocked with containers and barbed wires.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has submitted two fresh petitions to the apex court, seeking a stay on its July 12 order in the reserved seats case, reported Geo News.

In its 70-page detailed judgment issued on September 23, the apex court termed the PTI "a political party" and eligible for the seats reserved for women and minorities.

