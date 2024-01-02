Pak intelligence agencies lodge false terrorism case against Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement workers

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 2 : Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), a political party working for the freedom of Sindhu Desh, highlighted that the Pakistan terrorist intelligence agencies have started an operation against them, adding that a false Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) case has been lodged against JSFM worker Sajjad Mallah.

The agencies raided the homes of JSFM workers, and the humiliation of the workers and their families has been intensified and the sanctity of the chador is being violated, the JSFM stated.

Moreover, Hyderabad's ATC court has sent Sajjad Mallah to jail and a false case of terrorism has been registered against student leaders Ghani Aman Chandev and Ali Raza Brohi too.

The central leadership of JSFM has strongly condemned the brutal actions of the Pakistani state and its terrorist intelligence agencies, stressing that the whole world knows that Pakistan is a terrorist state.

"The whole world knows that Pakistan is a terrorist state and all its armed forces and intelligence agencies are terrorists and factories of terrorism," the JSFM emphasised.

In a joint statement issued by the Chairman of JSFM, Sohail Abro, Vice Chairman Zubair Sindhi, Acting Secretary General Amar Azadi, Sodho Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi and Pireeh Sindhu, it was said that due to the growing political struggle, Pakistan and its secret agencies in Sindh are losing consciousness and senses.

The JSFM leadership further said that the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement has not only held massive protest rallies on the cultural day of Sindh but has continuously protested for the recovery of forcibly disappeared national workers from Sindh and Balochistan.

Moreover, they have also raised voices against the forced conversion of Hindu girls under the patronage of the state and strong protests have been recorded worldwide.

The press release by the JSFM further stated that the party has struggled against all state restrictions, including the expulsion of foreigners from Sindh, and has raised its voice against the brutality of the state institutions.

"They have started killing. And the workers are being threatened, but their families are also being pressured to be detached from JSFM," they said.

The leadership of the JSFM has said that Sajjad Mullah's crime is that he is continuously struggling for the freedom of the beloved Sindh through public struggle, raising his voice on the violation of human rights and raising his voice for the forcibly disappeared national workers through rallies and demonstrations.

"Loving his country is his major crime for which CTD cases have been registered against him and he has been sent to jail," it said.

The central leadership of the JSFM further noted that national activist Sohail Raza Bhatti was forcibly disappeared for more than 8 years and is still locked up in a torture cell, Allah Wadhayo Mahar has been missing for 9 years and is enduring state torture.

"Similarly, Faqir Ijaz Gahu, Ayub Kandharo, Pathan Khan Zuhrani, Arsalan Shah, Naveed Mirani, Mohan Meghwar and many national activists who love Sindh are still imprisoned in the torture cells of this fascist state," they said.

On the other side, those national activists who raised their voices against the violation of humanity have been punished by the Pakistani state institutions by establishing false terrorism cases.

The JSFM further appealed to the Sindh nation to raise a strong voice against the national workers and this "barbaric brutality" and further asked them to take to the streets like the Baloch and Pashtuns and make their voices heard across the world.

Additionally, their leadership has appealed to international human rights institutions and organisations, including the United Nations, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Human Rights Violation and Human Rights International, that the Sindhi, Baloch and Pashtun imprisoned in Pakistani torture cells and prisons should be released.

"We appeal to the international community to take action against the brutality and human rights violations of the Pakistani fascist intelligence agencies and a case should be registered against them in the International Court of Justice under international law. Under chartered law and international norms," the JSFM stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor