Pak: Jamshoro villagers accuse LUMHS administration of blocking their road

Sindh [Pakistan], November 13 : Residents of Jamshoro villages have expressed outrage over the alleged blockage of their main road access by the administration of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), The Express Tribune reported.

They blamed the varsity's vice chancellor for blocking the passage of road towards their villages which existed before the establishment of the university.

Prominent local figures, including Ali Mardan Jamali, Paban Khoso, and Naveed Buledi stated at a press conference that villages, Misri Khoso and Yousuf Khoso, existed before the establishment of the university. They condemned the university's decision to erect a wall and gate on the road that connected to the village.

According to them, the blockage of the road will hamper the education of over 300 children and youth. Ali Mardan Jamali and Paban Khoso lamented that Vice Chancellor Ikram Din Ujjan instigated the police to crack down on their village. They were also booked under false FIR, The Express Tribune reported.

On the other hand, the media coordinator of LUMHS Saroof Bhatia, explained that the university has granted a separate route on four acres of land to the villagers. Bhatia claimed, "The step became essential to ensure security for the local and foreign male and female students residing in the hostels along the former access road."

Bhatia has cited that the entire campus has already been secured with a boundary wall due to security concerns.

He further added, "It isn't possible to provide a way to the villages passing through the campus, as previously several crime incidents including snatching of phones and laptops from the students, specifically from females, have occurred."

Rasool Bux Behan, President of the Teachers Association at LUMHS, emphasized that the university's primary responsibility is to safeguard the well-being of its students and employees. Recently, faculty members, students, and staff gathered to demonstrate their support for the university's security measures.

