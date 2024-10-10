Pak journalist's associations condemn PEMRA's "illegal" notices to TV channels over Karachi attack coverage

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 10 : The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) lamented the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for issuing "illegal" show-cause notices to several TV channels for covering the recent terrorist attack in Karachi, terming it "an attempt to pressurise the media."

The AEMEND stated that Pakistan TV channels were facing both announced and unannounced restrictions following PEMRA's order, adding that the show-cause notices aimed at "illegal censorship" of these channels, as reported by Geo News.

A spokesperson for AEMEND mentioned that the TV channels communicated the positions of the government and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to the public, along with updates about traffic closures and resumptions in the affected area.

"The media must provide all pertinent information to the public, and the nation's right to stay informed was upheld by the TV channels in a responsible manner," the statement said.

Despite adhering to all protocols, "unlawful notices" were issued to various channels indiscriminately to exert pressure on them. PEMRA has been known to impose restrictions on media outlets, often leading to censorship of content deemed unfavourable to the government, as reported by Geo News.

The association stated that no person or institution is above the law, and any violations by a TV channel can be assessed according to regulations. However, it noted that the show-cause notices in question demonstrated "malice" and were "unacceptable."

Following this, AEMEND convened a special meeting of its executive committee to develop a unified strategy to address PEMRA's actions, including legal action and other available options, as reported by Geo News.

According to the report, the media in Pakistan operates in a complex environment characterised by state control, legal restrictions, and threats to journalists, which significantly impact the flow of information and public discourse.

Likewise, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has vehemently criticised PEMRA's decision to issue notices to TV channels, calling it an attempt to pressure and coerce them. In 2021, Pakistan was ranked 145 on the list, securing a score of 53.14.

According to the RSF report, Pakistan has fallen by 12 places to 157 out of 180 countries, with a score of 37.99, as reported by Geo News.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari jointly condemned PEMRA's actions, asserting that reporting on the recent terrorist attack in Karachi, which gained international attention, is not only warranted but also crucial for public safety and security.

They argued that media outlets cannot ignore such incidents, especially when precious lives, including those of visiting foreigners, have been lost.

Laws such as the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) have been criticised for being used to target journalists and media outlets.

The threat of legal action can lead to self-censorship. The journalists' organisation also urged authorities to avoid using coercive tactics, warning that ongoing pressure on media outlets could lead to protests and sit-ins nationwide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor