Pak journo, who was shot at by unidentified assailants, dies

Karachi [Pakistan], May 24 : Local journalist Nasrullah Gadani, who sustained serious injuries in a recent gun attack, tragically passed away at a hospital in Karachi on Friday morning, as reported by ARY News.

Gadani fell victim to a brutal attack by unidentified assailants near Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki district, a few days ago, leaving him with severe gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred while Nasrullah Gadani was en route from his residence to the Mirpur Mathelo Press Club. Armed assailants in a car ambushed the journalist on Jarwar Road near Deen Shah, firing upon him before fleeing the scene.

Gadani sustained critical bullet injuries and was rushed to Mirpur Mathelo DHQ hospital for urgent medical attention. Later, he was transferred to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan for surgery. Subsequently, Gadani was shifted to Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi on Wednesday, according to ARY News.

Sadly, despite medical efforts, Gadani succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.

Nasrullah Gadani, known for his courageous journalism, worked for a Sindhi newspaper and shared his reports through social media platforms. He was renowned for his fearless reporting against local feudal lords, political figures, and government officials.

The journalist community has mourned the loss of Nasrullah Gadani, expressing profound sorrow and grief over his untimely demise.

Philanthropist Saad Edhi helped the journalist's family on Wednesday to shift him to Karachi via Edhi air ambulance. SZMCH's deputy medical superintendent Rana Ilyas Ahmed said that no official from the governments of Punjab or Sindh contacted the hospital administration with regard to the patient, Dawn reported.

Sources said the doctors had tried to persuade the journalist's family from shifting him to Karachi in such a precarious condition but they (family) ignored their advice. Gadani was taken to Aga Khan Hospital immediately after he landed in Karachi because his condition had started deteriorating in Rahim Yar Khan, said the sources.

A large number of journalists and Gadani's family members and supporters, including members of nationalist parties and social and rights activists, even staged a sit-in in front of SSP's office Mirpur Mathelo to protest against the attack on the journalist, Dawn reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also conveyed his heartfelt condolences, stating, "I am deeply in grief and sorrow along with Nasrullah's family and media organization he is affiliated with."

