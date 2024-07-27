Pak: JUI-F extends support to Jamaat-e-Islami's protest against inflation in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 27 : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader has expressed support for Jamaat-e-Islami's ongoing protest against rising inflation in Islamabad, according to ARY News.

JUI-F leader Aslam Ghori highlighted the dire consequences faced by citizens due to the inflation and economic crisis.

He emphasised the severe impact of inflation and said, "People are committing suicide because of inflation."

He further condemned the government's raids on the homes of political workers, calling such actions a 'travesty of democracy', as reported by ARY News.

Moreover, he argued that setting up barricades to block protesters would only elevate tensions.

While addressing the major issues behind the protest, Ghori urged the Pakistani government to reduce electricity and gas rates to alleviate the financial burden on the public.

He underscored that protesting against public issues is a fundamental constitutional and democratic right of every citizen.

"The matter should not be resolved through force," Ghori said.

Earlier in the day, Jamaat-e-Islami chief declared that the party is committed to its cause and will not leave Islamabad without getting due relief, according to ARY News.

Addressing the participants of the sit-in at the I-8 area of Islamabad, JI chief Hafiz, Naeem-ur-Rehman, asserted that the protestors are committed to the causeto get relief for the massesand will not leave Islamabad without getting due relief.

Rehman added that the large turnout of people reflects widespread dissatisfaction with the current system.

He criticised the imposition of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and the burden of high electricity bills, demanding their reduction. He also called for a decrease in taxes and the release of arrested workers, as reported by ARY News.

He said that the sit-in, which he described as just beginning, aims to bring justice to the 250 million people of Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor