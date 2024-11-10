Pak: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM vows not to return until Imran Khan is released

Swabi [Pakistan], November 10 : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur said that he would not return home until party founder Imran Khan is released, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a public gathering in Swabi, Gandapur vowed to secure the release of Imran Khan as soon as possible. He added that PTI leaders are willing to sacrifice their lives for the release of their founder, as reported by ARY News.

Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

"We won't stop until the PTI founder is freed, even if it means losing our life," he told the gathering, as per ARY News.

Gandapur said that to achieve 'Haqeeqi Azadi' (real freedom) and accountability for injustice, they have to make sacrifices. Referring to the decision-making authority within the PTI, Gandapur said that only Imran Khan has the power to make decision in the party.

"We are united and together we have to move forward," ARY News quoted him as saying.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Chairperson Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that Imran Khan would in the near future. He also termed the 'successful' power show, a referendum against the 'mandate-stealing government'.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan in four May 9 riot cases, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan's arrest on May 9 resulted in violent clashes across the nation.

ATC judge Arshad Javed on Friday heard the bail pleas and approved the pleas filed by the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Prosecutor General of Punjab, Farhad Ali opposed the bail pleas and said that Imran Khan had informed his workers to attack important state buildings if he is arrested, ARY News reported.

As a result, the protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman's arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order, ARY News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor