Pak: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Kundi served notice in Gandapur defamation case

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 28 : Faisal Karim Kundi, the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been served a legal notice in a defamation case filed by the brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, reported ARY News.

As per the details, the notice sought a reply from the governor by October 29.

Notably, Governor Kundi made allegations of corruption against the chief minister and others on a TV show, following which the defamation case was filed.

The legal notice sent to the governor for an apology was not answered, according to ARY News.

According to ARY News, the notice states that the governor's baseless allegations have damaged the political reputation of the chief minister and others.

Now, the case will be heard by the Additional District Judge.

