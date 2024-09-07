Pak: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's 1st ever marathon marred by mismanagement due to rain

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], September 7 : A marathon in Peshawar, said to be its first ever and intended to mark a new era of sports promotion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was overshadowed by severe disruptions and glaring mismanagement, local media reported.

The 25-kilometre race, which started at Chamkani and concluded at the Sports Complex in Hayatabad, was beset by challenges that undermined its success, the Express Tribune reported.

The marathon, inaugurated by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, was designed to boost regional sports with a significant prize pool. Prize money was increased substantially, with the top prize raised from PKR 300,000 to PKR 400,000, second place from PKR 200,000 to PKR 300,000, and third place from PKR 100,000 to PKR 200,000.

A total of PKR 1.5 million was allocated to reward exceptional performances. Despite these financial incentives, the event quickly descended into chaos due to a combination of severe weather and poor organization.

Heavy rainfall plagued the marathon, forcing many participants to abandon the race prematurely. The downpour caused considerable disruption, with athletes scattering to find shelter. Numerous runners left the course mid-race, with some opting to exit the area on motorbikes with friends.

Rescue 1122 teams were dispatched to provide assistance, but their efforts were hindered by the widespread disorder, reported the Express Tribune.

The event was further marred by accusations of mismanagement. Athletes reported that some participants used vehicles to cover parts of the course, while others joined the race midway. These claims highlighted significant lapses in organization and oversight.

The organizing committee was criticized for its inability to address these issues effectively, leading to a breakdown in race integrity.

The chaos reached its peak during the prize distribution ceremony. The situation deteriorated to such an extent that police had to intervene to secure the stage and manage the distribution of awards.

The sports advisor assured the public that surveillance cameras were installed along the route to monitor the race. He promised that action would be taken against those found guilty of misconduct and announced that such athletes would be banned from future events, the Express Tribune reported.

The marathon, which was supposed to be a landmark event for Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ultimately fell short of its objectives due to these significant disruptions. The event's mismanagement and the impact of the weather highlighted the need for better planning and execution in future sports initiatives.

