Pak: Lahore records AQI reading of 1,067, retains top-slot for world's most polluted city

Lahore [Pakistan], November 2 : Pakistan's Lahore witnessed a dangerously high air quality index (AQI) reading of 1,067 on Saturday morning, retaining the top city list for the hazardous air quality in the world, ARY News reported.

Smog in Lahore is causing serious health problems for residents, as they reported to have breathing difficulties, coughing and burning eyes, ARY News stated.

AQI as high as 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI rating between 201 to 300 is more harmful and AQI over 300 has been extremely hazardous.

Lahore had the worst air quality of 1,067 at 9:30 am (local time), the Swiss air quality watchdog's real-time list of most polluted cities in the world stated, despite the provincial government's desperate attempts to fight off smog, as per ARY News.

Air pollution level spikes in the city at the onset of winter, and changes in the wind speed, wind direction and sliding minimum temperature increase air pollution, ARY News reported.

Pakistan's Punjab government has failed to maintain its self-declared smog calamity with several people openly flouting what was termed a green lockdown, Express Tribune reported on Friday.

The Smog Calamity was declare as air quality across the province, particularly in Lahore, remains at hazardous levels. In response, authorities have implemented a range of measures including a green lockdown, compulsory leave for vulnerable children, and a ban on activities that contribute to air pollution.

The provincial government enacted a green lockdown in Lahore's smog hotspots; however, enforcement has been inconsistent, Dawn reported.

To strengthen these efforts, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) declared smog a calamity under Section 3 of the Punjab National Calamities Act of 1958, granting the government power to enforce measures aimed at managing this environmental crisis.

According to the notification, deputy commissioners have been appointed as relief commissioners with the authority to enforce restrictions, such as banning the use of sub-standard fuel and prohibiting the burning of crop residue, tyres, rubber, and plastics.

