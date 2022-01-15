Pak launches public version of 1st-ever National Security Policy

Islamabad, Jan 15 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the public version of the country's first-ever National Security Policy document and called it an "all-encompassing" framework for inclusive development.

Addressing a launching ceremony here on Friday, Khan said that this policy roadmap is citizen-centric on the notion that the security of Pakistan rests in the security of its citizens, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Prime Minister said that any national security approach must prioritise national cohesion and the prosperity of people, while guaranteeing fundamental rights and social justice without discrimination.

To achieve the vast potential of the citizens, it is necessary for Pakistan to promote delivery-based good governance, he added.

Khan said that the foremost aim of Pakistan's foreign policy and military capability will remain peace and stability in the region and beyond.

He added that foreign policy will also focus much more on the pursuance and promotion of economic diplomacy.

On the occasion, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said that this policy framework has taken a broad view of national security as both traditional and non-traditional issues impacted Pakistan's security.

The National Security Policy is centred around economic security, and the geo-strategic and geo-political imperatives also feature prominently to strengthen Pakistan's security and standing in the world, he added.

The National Security Policy was approved by Pakistan's National Security Committee and federal cabinet late December.

