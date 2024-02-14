Pak law enforcement agencies contines to forcibly abduct Baloch individuals: Report

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 14 : Abductions and extrajudicial killings by the hands of the Pakistan Army and Inter-Services Intelligence have been a long-standing issue. Pakistan's law enforcement agencies continue to forcibly abduct Baloch individuals.

Three people from the Khuzdar and Kharan districts of Balochistan were found missing. Pakistani forces have allegedly forcibly detained two people after their arrest in the Khuzdar district, The Balochistan Post reported citing reports.

The detainees have been identified as Sarwar and Sher Jan. Earlier on January 6, Pakistani forces reportedly summoned a man to the Frontier Corps (FC) camp in Kharan, where he was taken into custody and subsequently disappeared, according to The Balochistan Post report.

The detained man has been identified as Asadullah, an employee of the municipality committee in Kharan. Family sources indicate that there is no information available regarding the whereabouts of Asadullah since his detention, causing distress among his family members.

At least 13 cases of enforced disappearances have been reported from various regions of Balochistan since the beginning of February, The Balochistan Post reported. Furthermore, five people were reportedly killed in a fake encounter, with four of them identified as individuals previously subjected to enforced disappearance, the report said.

Pakistani forces reportedly apprehended a youth from Nushki district in Balochistan, relocating him to an undisclosed location, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to accounts, Haroon Baloch, the national gold medalist player from Bolan Taekwondo Institute Nushki, is missing following his detention by Pakistani forces.

A family member of Haroon Baloch confirmed the incident and voiced serious concerns for his life, stating, 'It is noteworthy that enforced disappearances are not uncommon in Balochistan, as a new case is reported every day,' as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the family member added, 'On the other hand, families of Baloch missing persons are protesting against enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings of missing persons in "fake encounters,"' The Balochistan Post reported.

Earlier this month, Baloch human rights organisations submitted a written statement to the United Nations urging for the protection of Baloch people's rights over enforced disappearances orchestrated by Pakistani state security forces.

In a written statement submitted to the UN Secretary-General, Baloch human rights organisations said, "Our NGO is writing this statement to bring to your attention the grave and persistent human rights violations taking place in the Balochistan region, where the Baloch people are facing widespread atrocities at the hands of the Pakistani authorities."

It added that the escalating situation demands immediate and decisive intervention by the international community to promote and protect the rights of the Baloch people.

In the statement, the Baloch Voice Association and Voice for Baloch Missing Persons informed the UN that the Balochistan region, situated in the southwestern part of Pakistan, has been marred by a longstanding and brutal conflict between the Baloch people and the Pakistani government.

The statement reads, "This conflict has resulted in a systematic campaign of violence, oppression, and disregard for human rights, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and military operations against the civilian population."

