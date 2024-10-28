Pak: Mahrang Baloch condemns arrest of human rights lawyer Imaan Hazir and her husband

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 28 : Mahrang Baloch, a prominent Baloch human rights activist, expressed her deep concern and outrage after her advocate, and human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, and her husband Abdul Hadi were arrested on Monday while on their way to work.

Sharing a post on X, Baloch wrote, "I am deeply troubled to learn that prominent human rights lawyer and my advocate @ImaanZHazir, who is representing me at Islamabad High Court pertaining to a travel ban on me, and her husband @HadiAli115 were arrested today, October 28, on their way to work."

"I firmly believe Imaan has been targeted because of her work, particularly her fight against enforced disappearances in court. Imaan has faced continuous harassment and arrests due to her role as a lawyer," the post added.

Mahrang Baloch further voiced her outrage and stood in solidarity with Imaan, criticising the disregard for the rule of law in the country.

"I stand in solidarity with Imaan, her family, and the legal community during these challenging times, as we see a complete disregard for the rule of law in this country," Baloch said on X.

A day earlier, Baloch brought attention to the alleged coercion and harassment faced by Balochistan National Party (BNP) senators, including their leader, Akhtar Mengal, amid ongoing discussions regarding Pakistan's 26th constitutional amendment.

Baloch condemned what she described as state aggression against BNP members, criticising the alleged use of intimidation to secure votes and calling for accountability in Pakistan's political process.

In a post on X, Baloch had said, "The way @sakhtarmengal and his BNP senators were treated and coerced into voting for the 26th constitutional amendment, and are now being framed in fake police cases, clearly shows that there is no space for parliamentary politics or peaceful activism in Pakistan. Neither Akhtar Mengal nor peaceful activists like us are bearing arms or guns, yet the state's treatment is oppressive," Baloch stated.

She went on to say, "I condemn this state aggression against the BNP leadership and hope that Akhtar Mengal will choose to stand with his people over this powerless and spineless parliament. I condemn unlawful actions against BNP leadership."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor