Pak: Maulana Fazlur Rehman's JUI-F "not in favour of some points" in proposed constitutional amendments

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 19 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have agreed on judicial reforms through the proposed 'constitutional amendments', but the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led party, JUI-F is still not in favour of some other points, ARY News reported.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be meeting Maulana Fazlur Rehman to convince him, ARY News reported.

ARY News reported that the key amendments has been demanded by the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led party.

According to sources, Maulana Fazlur Rehman proposed an amendment to Article 38 to make the state free of interest by 2028. An amendment in the Article 38 was not part of the draft approved by the parliamentary special committee.

"The JUI-F wants all types of interest-free Islamic financial systems," an official told ARY News.

The Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led party also demanded an additional clause to Article 70-1 of the Constitution which was not included in the draft approved by the parliamentary special committee.

The JUI-F has also proposed that a copy of every bill should be sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology for consideration and opinion before its passage by the parliament. Meanwhile, the government has decided to present the constitutional amendments in the parliament even if Maulana Fazlur Rehman does not agree, ARY News said quoting sources.

The PML-N-led federal government in its allies decided that the constitutional amendments will be presented in the parliament later Saturday night.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the party will follow their founder, Imran Khan's directives on constitutional amendments.

Speaking to the media after meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman the other day, Barrister Gohar said that they had a detailed discussion on the proposed constitutional amendments, as per ARY News.

