Pak medic fired for illegal 'virginity test' on minor rape victim, Lahore court informed

Lahore [Pakistan], July 4 : The Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that a female doctor was terminated for performing a two-finger test, also known as a virginity test, on a minor rape victim, Dawn reported.

This disclosure came in a written report submitted in response to a petition filed by the rape suspect, who sought the formation of a medical board to re-examine the victim.

According to the report, the Punjab Medicolegal Surgeon investigated the matter following a complaint by the petitioner/suspect. The investigation found ad-hoc Dr Aliza Gill guilty of issuing a medical certificate for the minor victim based on the two-finger test. Consequently, Dr Gill's appointment was terminated effective July 1, according to Dawn.

The department emphasized that, in accordance with the LHC's 2020 judgement, directives had repeatedly been issued prohibiting the performance or documentation of the two-finger test or virginity test in medicolegal reports for female victims of sexual assault.

During the hearing, Services Hospital AMS Hammad and Additional Secretary of the Specialised Healthcare Department Abdul Mannan appeared before the court. Advocate Mian Dawood, representing the petitioner, argued that the police had registered a case against his client on charges of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. He contended that Aliza Gill from Services Hospital had issued a "bogus and illegal" medical certificate that included the two-finger test for the victim.

Justice Farooq Haider voiced concern over the continued use of the two-finger test in hospitals despite the ban, stating, "This case will be brought to a logical conclusion." He highlighted the gravity of issuing medical certificates in violation of the law and suggested that the court might appoint an amicus curiae to assist with the matter.

The department's legal adviser, Raj Maqsood, informed the court that the Surgeon Medical Officer of Punjab had also recommended forming a new medical board to re-examine the victim.

The petitioner's counsel stressed the need for strict implementation of court decisions, arguing that corrupt practices by doctors could harm others if not addressed. He said, "If a fake medical certificate was issued against my client today, corrupt doctors could do the same to someone else tomorrow."

Justice Haider also criticized the Kasur police for their failure to present the victim and her mother in court, expressing his displeasure over this non-compliance. He directed the Kasur District Police Officer (DPO) to ensure compliance with the court's orders.

The hearing was adjourned till Thursday, with the judge reiterating the importance of adherence to legal protocols and the need for thorough investigation and accountability in cases of sexual assault, Dawn reported.

