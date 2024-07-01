Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 : The Minister of Information, Broadcasting, Culture, and National Heritage of Pakistan, Attaullah Tarar, said on Sunday that the general election will only take place Pak minister , following the end of the current government's constitutional term, reported ARY News.

His response came after Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a news conference, called for fresh elections in Pakistan, rejecting the polls conducted on February 8.

According to Tarar, the Parliament was the right place to conduct politics given the current situation.

"Solution to all the problems in politics lies in negotiations and dialogue," the minister added.

Calling Fazlur Rehman a "seasoned" and "respected" politician, he urged Maulana to recognise the economic policies of the administration that increased foreign exchange reserves and brought the stock exchange to an all-time high, ARY News reported.

Rejecting the results of the votes conducted on February 8 as "unacceptable," Fazlur Rehman called for fresh general elections in Pakistan earlier in the day.

He asserted that the elections on February 8 were not transparent and that the government had "no powers" to resolve their complaints.

Fazlur Rehman insisted that new elections be conducted using an open system and that citizens be granted the ability to vote once again.

He also brought up the recent resolution passed by the US Congress on the elections in Pakistan, claiming it cast doubt on the validity of the surveys.

He questioned whether this resolution's passing was a diplomatic failure.

