Pak: Motorcyclist dies as bus runs over him

Karachi [Pakistan], August 4 : A motorcyclist lost his life after being hit and run over by a speeding bus near Pukhtoonabad in Karachi's Manghopir area on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the victim was critically injured and shifted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The bus driver fled the scene following the accident but was later arrested, and the vehicle was taken into custody, as per ARY News.

Pakistan's rescue officials reported that at least five people, including a woman, were killed and two others injured in five separate traffic accidents across the city within a few hours on Sunday. The incidents occurred in Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi, Manghopir, and near Radio Pakistan.

Earlier, a dumper crushed motorcycle, killing the rider on the spot tragic near Malir Court on the National Highway in Karachi, ARY News reported on July 25.

According to police officials, the victim's body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for further procedures.

The police report stated that the dumper driver initially fled the scene but was later apprehended and taken to Malir City police station. The incident involved a dumper whose brakes failed and steering malfunctioned, as claimed by the driver, Ejaz, in his statement to the police.

Ejaz, who was traveling from Sohrab Goth to Qayyumabad, admitted to dozing off at the time of the accident. Further investigation revealed that his driving license had expired.

The police confirmed that the dumper was taken into custody, and a case was registered at Malir City police station under state complainant. The collision left one motorcycle completely damaged and another partially damaged, as per ARY News.

The driver also disclosed to the police that he works 12-hour shifts, spending the remaining time sleeping, which may have contributed to his fatigue during the incident.

According to official statistics, 536 people have died and over 6,000 others have been injured in road accidents across Karachi so far in 2025.

