Pak: Nawaz Sharif lambasted for remarks against women at homecoming rally

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 27 : Nawaz Sharif's comments against women at his homecoming rally drew criticism during a Senate session, Dawn reported on Friday.

In his speech, Nawaz had compared PML-N's female supporters to another party's, suggesting that his supporters were more "respectful." Politicians and journalists, including former PTI MNA Maleeka Bokhari, condemned his remarks.

"Where are our sisters? Look how respectfully our sisters are listening to this rally. There is no one dancing to music here. Do you understand what I am saying or not," he had said, according to Dawn, a Pakistani English daily.

The issue was raised in the Senate, with PTI's Senator Walid Iqbal addressing Nawaz's comments. He highlighted the importance of respecting women and referenced the late PML-N Senator Rana Maqbool as an example of such respect.

"(MQM head) Altaf Hussain also talked against women and had to apologise later," Iqbal added.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani requested that political statements be avoided, to which Iqbal clarified that he was not making a political statement.

Sexism within Pakistan's political system is not a new issue, and it has been observed in various political parties.

Dawn also cited instances where PML-N leaders made derogatory comments about women from opposing parties, and it also mentioned a rare example of the PPP taking action against a member for making inappropriate remarks about women.

"The women who attended the rally were not from honourable families because their dance moves implied where they had actually come from," Sanaullah had said.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry termed former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar as a "low-IQ woman" whose claim to fame lies in her handbag and sunglasses.

Recently, there is only one pleasant example that comes to mind, when the PPP issued a show cause notice to Nabil Gabol and asked for an explanation after he joked about rape, Dawn reported.

