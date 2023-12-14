Pak: Nawaz sharif vows for 'accountability of conspirators' against PML-N govt

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 14 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif once again reiterated his call for accountability for those responsible for ousting him as the country's prime minister 2017, The News International reported on Thursday.

While speaking at PML-N's parliamentary board meeting in Lahore, Nawaz asserted that he has no interest in seeking revenge but highlighted the need for those responsible for his ouster to be held accountable.

"I have no right to pardon those who are the enemy of the people," he said while calling for the conspirators' names to be brought forward, The News International reported.

Responding to the allegations accusing him of conspiring against the former army chiefs, the head of inter-services intelligence, Nawaz, said, "I never conspired against Gen (retd) Bajwa and Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid [...] nor did I conspired against Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif."

In his address, he also expressed gratitude for his acquittal in "fake" cases and said: "Whatever happened to me [and my family] is now in the past," but claimed that it wasn't just them who were punished, it was the entire nation of 250 million who suffered as a result."

Commenting on the recent relief in Al Azizia and Avenfield graft cases, the former premier said: "There was nothing substantive in these cases, their hollowness was proved in the high court [...] When they did not find anything in Panama, they took up the iqama issue [to oust me]".

"They wanted to punish me by ousting me, but they couldn't rely on the Panama case for that," Nawaz said, adding that when no evidence was found against him, he was sentenced based on an iqama instead.

Lamenting that remarks like "Sicilian mafia, God Father" were made by "judges" against him, the PML-N supremo wondered if it suited the judges to make such comments.

In yet another major victory for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia case on Tuesday, Dawn News reported.

The verdict was announced by a two-judge bench comprised of IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb while hearing Nawaz's appeal against his conviction in the Al-Azizia reference earlier in the day.

Nawaz was convicted in two graft cases, one of which was the Al-Azizia case. On November 29, the same bench acquitted him in the Avenfield case, according to Dawn News.

