Pak: Nine family members missing since 2016 military operation in Balochistan's Kalat

Kalat [Pakistan], August 18 : Nine members of a family in Kalat, Balochistan, have been missing since a military operation in 2016, according to The Balochistan Post.

Mahrang Baloch, organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, said that their disappearances are part of a broader pattern of enforced disappearances in the region, which she describes as a severe form of suppression against the Baloch people.

She said, "Enforced disappearances are the cruelest form of suppression and it further fuels the Baloch genocide. In Kalat, 9 members of a single family were abducted during a military operation in 2016. And they still question the Baloch struggle?"

The missing individuals are Pakar Khan, Imam Dad, Abdul Nabi, Mir Muhammad, Daad Muhammad, Mustafa, Mir Jan, Sabz Ali, and Taj Muhammad. Their disappearance has left their loved ones uncertain and seeking answers and justice.

Mahrang Baloch shared an image of a woman holding photos of her missing family members, who were allegedly abducted during the military operation.

The Balochistan Post reported that enforced disappearances during military operations have become a recurring issue in Balochistan, with activists, students, political figures, and ordinary civilians taken without legal procedures. Many remain missing for years, leaving families to grapple with the unknown fate of their loved ones.

The case of the missing family from Kalat highlights the broader crisis in Balochistan, where human rights violations continue to haunt the region despite advocacy efforts.

The absence of the nine missing family members remains a stark reminder of the unresolved issues in Balochistan.

