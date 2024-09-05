Pak: Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 5 : A Sessions Court in Islamabad has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in an arms and liquor recovery case, ARY News reported.

It came in connection with a case dating back to 2016, where police claimed to have found weapons and liquor in Gandapur's car.

During the recent court hearing, the judge denied Gandapur's request to be excused from appearing due to health reasons, leading to the issuance of the arrest warrants, as per ARY News.

The session court Judge Shaista Khan Kundi heard the case and ordered the SHO of Bhara Kahu police station to arrest Gandapur and present him before the court on September 5.

Earlier, the court summoned KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur in an arms and liquor recovery case.

According to ARY News, the District and Sessions Judge also sought replies to nine questions from Gandapur, directing him to appear before the court in person.

It is important to note here that the police claimed to have recovered weapons and liquor from Ali Amin Gandapur's car on 30th October 2016.

Ali Amin Gandapur's car was stopped and searched at a check post at the Rukhsana Bangash road when he was going to the residence of Imran Khan in Bani Gala, according to the police.

The weapons were displayed at Bara Kahu police station of Islamabad, which included four Kalashnikovs, ammunition, tear-gas fire gun and bulletproof vests.

