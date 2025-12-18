Pak: Only 1% conviction rate in child abuse cases raises alarm in Punjab

Lahore [Pakistan], December 18 : Despite the Punjab Chief Minister's assertions that women and children form her "red line," the situation remains deeply alarming. The conviction rate for crimes against children is extremely low, leaving victims and their families without justice while allowing offenders to feel emboldened to continue their actions, as reported by The Express Tribune (TET).

Sahil, a non-governmental organisation that gathers data on child violence and harassment, reported 4,253 incidents of child abuse, harassment, rape and abduction in 2022.

In 2023, the number of such incidents stood at 4,213, while over 3,500 cases were documented in 2024.

However, statistics from the Sustainable Development Organisation (SDO), which obtained information from the police through the Right to Access (RTA), indicated that 7,608 incidents of child harassment, rape, abuse and abduction occurred in 2024, with Punjab accounting for the majority at 6,083 cases.

SDO reported a total of 5,398 cases from 2019 to 2023, according to the TET report.

Despite these disturbing statistics, the conviction rate in cases of child abuse over the past three years has been recorded at only one per cent.

These figures reveal the shortcomings of Pakistan's judicial system in dealing with child victims, particularly girls, highlighting an urgent need for coordinated legal, administrative and social reforms.

The experience of 15-year-old domestic worker Rizwana from Lahore illustrates this bleak reality.

In July 2023, she endured severe torture at the hands of a civil judge's wife in Islamabad.

Rizwana was subsequently transferred to Lahore for treatment and placed under the care of the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau.

Although many of her physical injuries have healed, the emotional trauma persists as the offenders remain unpunished.

"As I recover, I have been learning to study and cook, but the ongoing delay in justice profoundly affects me," Rizwana said, sharing her aspiration of becoming a chef.

Clinical psychologist Fatima Tahir noted that delays in the legal process, pressure to settle cases and burdensome legal fees contribute to significant mental stress for female child survivors, adversely affecting their psychological health.

Experts cited key factors behind the rising violence and sluggish justice system as delays in filing FIRs, a shortage of trained investigators, unreliable witnesses, bribery and prolonged court processes, as mentioned in the TET report.

Supreme Court lawyer Chaudhry Naseer Kamboh explained that most cases collapse due to inadequate evidence or a lack of witnesses.

"It is crucial to establish specialised courts for cases involving women and children, enhance investigation procedures and make the outcomes of punishments public," Kamboh said.

Sarah Ahmed, Chairperson of the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau, acknowledged that inefficient police investigations, weak prosecution and lengthy court processes create significant hurdles in the pursuit of justice, often pressuring families to settle cases.

"Quicker investigations, functional special courts and increased public awareness about penalties are essential at this time," Ahmed said, as quoted by the TET report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor