Pak Opposition parties to use 'all options at disposal' to remove Imran Khan-led govt

Pakistan Opposition parties on Saturday agreed to use all legal, constitutional, and political options at their disposal to overthrow the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, local media reproted.

Addressing a press conference, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif said "If we want to save this country from destruction, then we will have to get rid of this government," Geo News reported.

The press conference came after Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari attended a luncheon meeting at the residence of PML-N President.

"If we don't join hands and come on the same page today, then the nation will not forgive us. We spoke in-depth about the option of a no-confidence motion [against PM Imran Khan]," Sharif said.

Shahbaz further stated the meeting's participants also tried to form consensus over the anti-government long march and two to three recommendations were also made, Geo News reported.

PPP has announced that he will lead a long march against the PTI government from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27. Meanwhile, the PDM has decided to hold the long march against rising inflation on March 23 (Pakistan Day).

( With inputs from ANI )

