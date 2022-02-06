Pak opposition plans marches against Imran Khan govt on Feb 27, March 23

Pakistan's opposition parties have come together and decided to carry out long marches against the Imran Khan-led country's government later this month and on March 23.

Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (N) on Saturday announced that he will lead a long march against the PTI government from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27.

Meanwhile, the PDM has decided to hold the long march against rising inflation on March 23 (Pakistan Day).

Both the parties have agreed to use all legal, constitutional, and political options at their disposal to overthrow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

"If we want to save this country from destruction, then we will have to get rid of this government," Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif said while addressing a press conference, Geo News reported.

Shahbaz was addressing a press conference alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, and other Opposition leaders, Geo tv reported.

The press conference came after Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari attended a luncheon meeting at the residence of PML-N President.

While warning the Prime Minister of the long march scheduled to be held on February 27, the PPP chief had earlier said that he will go to the people and tell them it is vital for the country to get rid of PM Imran and that he should not remain in parliament because he has lost the confidence of the people, according to Express Tribune.

Bilawal went on to say that economic, political, and human rights are under attack by "this puppet" government.

He recalled that his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and mother Benazir Bhutto made the party the voice of the people and gave them their rights while facing dictators.

( With inputs from ANI )

