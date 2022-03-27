Pak opposition sees conspiracy of PM Imran Khan to cause bloodshed

Pakistan opposition party, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) claimed that "a conspiracy is being hatched to cause bloodshed on the streets of Islamabad" to sabotage the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a joint news conference on Saturday, PPP senators Palwasha Khan and Rubina Khalid said, "A conspiracy is being hatched to cause bloodshed on the streets of Islamabad while domestic and foreign elements will be involved in this riot," according to the Pakistani newspaper Bussines recorder.

"If there is a riot on the streets at the behest of the government to thwart the no-confidence resolution, then questions will be raised who will pay for the march to bring one million people in Islamabad? Those who have not been able to answer the foreign funding case to date will pay to bring one million people to Islamabad? Behind 'you' (Pakistani PM) is the funding of India and Israel," they (Palwasha Khan and Rubina Khalid) questioned were quoted as Business Recorder.

Senator Khan said that suicide attack threats are coming from the federal ministers. While Khalid said that the Pakistani interior minister said that he will lead the rally from Rawalpindi. She further claimed that the banners are being displayed at the government's expense.

"I want to talk about 'Absolutely Not'. Has the US asked for bases? When handing over Kashmir to Modi, bowing before the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and handing over the State Bank to the IMF, why you did not say 'Absolutely not' at that time?" Khalid was saying as quoted by Business Recorder.

"You (Imran Khan) prayed for Modi's victory, you like India's foreign policy, Kashmir and Palestine issues were not even mentioned in the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) statement," she added.

"You mentioned 'Cherry Blossom' in your speech. It is used for shoes and now this Cherry Blossom will be applied on your face then you will know," Khalid said. She further claimed that the Pakistani PM is using the 'religion card'.

Meanwhile today, the Pakistani PM launched a scathing attack against the opposition parties and said that "three rats" are looting the country for the last 30 years, while addressing the rally in Islamabad's Parade Ground.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

