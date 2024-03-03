Pak parliament calls joint session to elect President on March 9

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 3 : After Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif was picked as the PM-designate, the joint session of the National Assembly was called on March 9 to elect the next president of the country, The Express Tribune reported on Sunday.

The newly elected National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday issued the notification to summon the parliament session on March 9 at 10 am, according to the report.

Earlier, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, a joint candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as well as Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) chief Mahmood Achakzai, filed their nomination papers for the top post, The News International reported.

The two leaders submitted their nomination papers to the Islamabad High Court. Zardari submitted two nomination papersone from Islamabad and the second from Karachi, according to the daily.

Pakistan Senator Farooq H Naek submitted his nomination papers to the Islamabad High Court, with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as proposer for his father's bid to run for President, while Senator Farooq H Naek filed his nomination as the seconder.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq received all the nomination papers, according to the daily.

In Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Members of Pakistan National Assembly - Faryal Talpur, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Inaam Memon and others, submitted their nomination papers as proposers and seconders to Zardari's Presidential nomination to Sindh High Court Chief Justice Aqeel Abbassim, who is also the presiding officer for the presidential election.

Murad Ali Shah proposed and Nasir Hussain Shah seconded Zardari's nomination papers.

Sunni Ittehad Council legislator Latif Khosa submitted the nomination papers of Mehmood Khan Achakzaito the Islamabad High Court. SIC legislators Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Muhammad Khan and others accompanied Khosa while submitting the nomination papers, The News International report.

Three Pakistani citizens - Asghar Ali Mubarak, Abdul Qadoos and Waheed Ahmed Kamal submitted nomination papers for president's position as independent candidates. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on Monday.

Notably, the electoral college comprising members of the Senate, the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies elect Pakistan's President. The voting for the presidential election is held through a secret ballot, The News International reported.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Aimal Wali Khan held a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari at the Zardari House on Saturday.

After the meeting, the PPP in a statement said that ANP has announced support for Zardari in the presidential elections.

