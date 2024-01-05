Pak: Pashtun leader Manzoor Pashteen re-arrested despite release orders

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 5 : After being granted post-arrest bail on Tuesday, the chief of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), Manzoor Pashteen, was re-arrested and taken to an undisclosed location.

Manzoor Pashteen expressed his frustration on social media, stating that court orders were not accepted, jail rules were manipulated, and the existence of a normal state was only on paper.

He further stressed that brutal colonial rule continues in Pakistan.

"Despite the release orders of #ManzoorPashteen he was again arrested by deep state & taken away to undisclosed location. Court orders are not accepted, jail rules are twisted & normal state exists only on papers. Brutal colonial rule continue in Pakistan," he posted on X.

The session court in Islamabad approved the post-arrest bail of PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen on Tuesday in the Tarnol police station case, ARY News reported.

The federal capital police after completing the judicial remand presented the PTM chief before the senior civil judge Shabbir Bhatti's court, where the court, after hearing the argument, approved the post-arrest bail of Pashteen.

Manzoor Pashteen, who founded PTM in 2014, advocates for the rights of Pashtuns, who are affected by Pakistan's war against the Taliban and its local affiliate, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The PTM has also been raising its voice for the Baloch, who have been facing similar atrocities at the hands of the security agencies, according to Express Tribune.

Manzoor Pashteen was arrested on December 4 for addressing a protest in Turbat and went missing, allegedly abducted by the intelligence agencies of his country.

Earlier this month, Pashtuns in Pakistan held protests against the detention of the chairman of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), Manzoor Pashteen. The protesters in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces had blocked the roads to raise their protest against the arrest of a Pashtun leader and human rights activist.

Police claimed that Pashteen was arrested after officers were reportedly fired upon his vehicle, The Express Tribune reported. Furthermore, he was arrested for breaching a ban preventing his entry into Balochistan. However, the PTM accused law enforcement of firing at Pashteen's vehicle, according to The Express Tribune.

