Pak: Passengers protest as train AC fails multiple times en route to Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], June 3 : Passengers aboard the Karachi-bound Allama Iqbal Express took matters into their own hands as the air conditioning system in their AC-standard coach malfunctioned twice during the journey, leading to halts in the train's operation, Dawn reported.

Upon reaching Lahore from Sialkot as per schedule, the train proceeded towards Karachi. However, soon after departure, the AC system failed, resulting in discomfort due to high humidity and suffocation.

Faced with these conditions, passengers at Okara station obstructed the railway line, demanding immediate restoration of the AC, as reported by Dawn.

Despite assurances that the AC would be repaired at Sahiwal or Khanewal railway junctions, as Okara lacked the necessary facilities, passengers relented and allowed the train to resume its journey after some discussion.

However, their patience wore thin when the AC remained unrepaired at Sahiwal station. Subsequently, another protest ensued, with passengers blocking the mainline in front of the engine.

After receiving assurances that the issue would be addressed at Khanewal, passengers permitted the train to continue its journey.

At Khanewal, efforts were made to cool down the overheated AC plant by showering it with water, attributed to the intense hot weather conditions, according to an official source at the station.

"However, the staffers concerned are trying hard to overcome these issues," he added, Dawn reported.

The Pakistan railways has faced the wrath of passengers time and again.

In May the Pakistani administration had announced a price reduction of 30 per cent addressing the increase in travellers on Eid this year. However, the passengers claimed that all these announcements are not real, and instead, they were just vague promises.

According to them, the train fares remain the same on the counter, despite the announcements of discounts on tickets.

Attaullah, a passenger who came to the Karachi railway station, said, "What can be said about the discount, it is visible. The counter opened about half an hour late, and the attitude of the employees is rude towards the passengers. The discounted tickets are only being given to people who have previously bribed employees or have some relatives in the railways. The common public is still standing in lines to get tickets."

While raising the issue of corruption in the railway division, Ahmed claimed, "No steps are being taken for the passengers, and in the end, they are just gathering more black money. Every railway minister in Pakistan has been proven to have been involved in corruption.

