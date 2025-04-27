Pak: PkMAP stages rally in Quetta against Afghan refugees' repatriation

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 27 : Members and supporters of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) staged a rally in Quetta on Saturday to protest against the government's policy of forcibly repatriating Afghan refugees, urging authorities to reconsider and halt the deportations, Dawn reported.

The rally was led by PkMAP Secretary General Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal and senior leader Hamid Achakzai, who called for safeguarding the rights of Afghan refugees who have spent decades in Pakistan.

The protesters assembled at the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation compound, where they gathered with party flags, placards, and banners bearing their demands. Chanting slogans against the deportation of Afghan refugees and the Peca Act, they marched through various streets of the provincial capital, reported Dawn.

The growing crowd highlighted the depth of public sentiment against the forced return of long-settled Afghan families.

Upon reaching Manan Chowk, the rally transitioned into a public meeting where several leaders addressed the gathering. Ziaratwal, Abdul Hamid Khan Achakzai, Abdul Haq Abdal, and others reminded participants that Afghan refugees had initially entered Pakistan under the supervision of the UNHCR and had lived peacefully for over 40 years.

During this time, they had established strong social ties with local communities, contributing to business and society alongside Pakistani citizens, the leaders emphasised.

The speakers criticised the government's approach, arguing that while Western countries grant citizenship to immigrants after five years, Pakistan is expelling Afghan refugees even after four decades of residence. They demanded that the Afghan "Kadwal" should not be forcibly sent back, but instead granted Pakistani citizenship, allowing them to live peacefully according to the constitution and laws of the land.

The rally's speakers also condemned the treatment Afghan refugees were receiving during repatriation. They noted that three generations of Afghan refugees had pursued higher education in Pakistani institutions, earning degrees in fields such as medicine and engineering, Dawn reported.

They reiterated that these refugees deserved full recognition as Pakistani citizens, along with the issuance of citizenship certificates.

