Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif sides with China, says what it's doing for Pakistan, US could not

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 5 : Showcasing the country's immense support for China, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that what Beijing has done for the country, the US could never do, reported Dawn.

He reiterated that the ties should be repaired with the US, but not at the cost of the relations shared by Pakistan with Beijing.

After a hectic weekend, the prime minister had a meeting with several journalists at his Model Town residence in Lahore.

Speaking at the event, PM Shehbaz stated that the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was rapidly moving forward and that there had been encouraging progress in promoting cooperation across a range of disciplines during the Chinese experts' visit to Pakistan.

Speaking about his letter to Beijing asking for a debt re-profiling, he stated that the government would be able to lower inflation, particularly the price of energy if China consented to allow Pakistan five to seven years to repay the debts.

However, on being asked if he had received any response so far, the Prime Minister said: "No... [our request] is under consideration."

"We hope for a positive response from China in this regard," he said.

When further questioned on Pakistan-US relations, the prime minister expressed the belief that it was in Pakistan's best interests to mend its relationship with Washington.

"I think our relations with the US must be repaired, as it is very necessary for Pakistan... But it shouldn't be at the cost of China... and I had told [the Americans] recently in the presence of various dignitaries including Mr Ishaq Dar," he further said, according to Dawn.

"I also told them that similarly, the friendship with China is not at the cost of the US, as both have significance for us," he said.

According to the Pakistan PM, there are things that China is assisting Pakistan with that the US is unable to do.

Shehbaz Sharif, in his remarks, showed concern about the safety and security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan and assured that the government would use all its resources to ensure their well-being, according to Dawn.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's positive comments on China come at a time when there are repeated attacks taking place on Chinese nationals in Pakistan. Though both countries are involved in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) together, the projects under it have only increased the debts of Pakistan over the years, amid a pre-existing economic crisis.

He said that politics of any kind had no place in dealings with a close friend like China. He declared that he was well aware of the issues that the general populace was facing, such as energy prices and inflation.

