Pak: PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz slated in one-to-one contest for Punjab CM's post today

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 26 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz is set to witness a one-to-one contest for the post of chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab on Monday as the nomination papers of PML-N nominee Maryam Nawaz and Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) Rana Aftab were declared valid after scrutiny, according to ARY News.

Moreover, Maryam Nawaz has pledged to live up to people's expectations, Geo News reported.

The newly-elected Punjab Assembly Speaker, Malik Ahmed Khan, verified the nomination papers.

Khan said that the election for the coveted slot will be held in tomorrow's assembly session.

Maryam Nawaz, the political scion of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, was nominated as the party's candidate for the coveted position of Punjab chief minister, as reported by ARY News.

Since PML-N and its allies bagged a clear majority in the house, there are no obstacles for Maryam Nawaz to secure the top position, according to ARY News.

Addressing a meeting in Lahore on Wednesday, the Punjab CM-hopeful thanked the people for giving her party "the mandate" and making it the single largest party in the 2024 polls.

The PML-N leader also said that she wants to dedicate the honour of becoming the "first woman CM" to every mother, daughter and sister of the country, as reported by Geo News.

She also revealed a five-year game plan, saying that under her tenure as CM, a "new era will usher in Punjab."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), at the eleventh hour, named Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan as its new candidate for the post, following the provincial police's attempt to arrest its earlier nominee, Mian Aslam Iqbal.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar noted that party founder Imran Khan had earlier nominated Mian Aslam Iqbal for the post, however, heavy contingents of the police force were deployed outside the Punjab Assembly to arrest him.

Following that, Hammad Azhar highlighted that the provincial police attempted to arrest its earlier nominee, Mian Aslam Iqbal, ARY News reported.

Notably, earlier, the PTI nominated Mian Aslam Iqbal for Punjab chief minister, Salar Khan for Balochistan chief minister, and Ali Amin Gandapur for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief executive.

The announcement was made by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan following a meeting at Adiala Jail with PTI founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

