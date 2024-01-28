Pak poll body issues notice to PTI leader over violation of Code of Conduct in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 28 : The Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) District Monitoring Office issued a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shoaib Shaheen on Saturday for allegedly violating the Code of Conduct (CoC) in Islamabad, reported ARY News.

According to the notification, PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen violated the election code of conduct (CoC) by organising a vehicle rally in Islamabad without prior approval from the appropriate authorities.

According to the district monitoring officer, every political party or political party leader must acquire prior approval before holding public demonstrations in preparation for the 2024 general election.

According to the notice, the district monitoring office summoned Shoaib Shaheen tomorrow, either directly or through the council.

Prior to this, the ECP initiated action against Code of Conduct (CoC) offenders and removed political flags from Sindh. ECP Commissioner Sharifullah directed the District Monitoring Officers to remove flags, banners, and billboards from Karachi's PS 104 and PS 105 constituencies.

The electoral watchdog officers expanded their activities to other cities in Sindh, including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, and Tharparkar, removing political banners from public spaces, parks, government buildings, and traffic signals, according to ARY News.

The ECP commissioner, Sindh, ordered the authorities to ensure that the code of conduct is followed at all costs, emphasising that the ECP will not allow failure to hold transparent elections.

