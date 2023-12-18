Pak polls: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz tells candidates to file nominations for tickets before Dec 20

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 18 : The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has directed all applicants seeking their tickets to vie in the upcoming national and provincial assemblies' elections to submit their nomination papers before their respective returning officers on Wednesday, December 20, The News International reported.

The parliamentary board, responsible for evaluating the situation in each constituency separately, faced challenges in completing its review within the last three weeks due to the substantial number of candidates for each constituency on the tentative deadline.

Sources within the PML-N revealed to 'The News International' on Sunday that the review process would be concluded by Tuesday, December 19.

Following two days of leadership discussions, the final list of ticket holders for both the national and provincial assemblies would be unveiled on Thursday, with the tickets awarded on the same day.

Applicants who have filed their nomination papers might be requested to withdraw, as they could be accommodated later in other distinguished positions, including the Senate and executive offices, if they are not granted the ticket. The PML-N's top leaders, Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, will publicly announce the list of ticket holders after consultations with other senior party members.

The parliamentary board, chaired jointly by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and party president Shahbaz Sharif, conducted 12 marathon sessions to review the constituencies. The delay in announcing ticket holders was attributed to the need to work out seat adjustments and arrangements with likeminded parties.

According to sources, there is a keen interest in seat adjustments with the PMLN on a higher number of seats. The party plans to make such adjustments on a relatively larger scale in KP, Sindh/Karachi, and Balochistan. In the case of Punjab constituencies, the PMLN intends to follow a meticulous formula, not surpassing seven to 10 percent of the total seats in the province, which is considered a traditional stronghold of the PMLN.

The convenor of the PMLN election manifesto committee, Senator Professor Irfan Siddiqui, has submitted the initial draft of the manifesto to Nawaz Sharif. The manifesto is expected to be made public shortly after the announcement of the list of ticket holders. The 40-member manifesto committee has incorporated issues of public interest based on realistic considerations derived from extensive input from the masses and party workers.

In the meantime, a nine-point agenda based on the manifesto has been compiled, serving as the foundation for highlighting the PMLN's future plans after winning the polls. The agenda includes substantial reforms in the judicial system, ensuring justice for the common man, curtailing governmental and administrative expenditures, increasing the income of the common man and national exchequer revenue, and reforming the tax system. Other points include fast-tracking steps to increase exports, reducing tariffs for IT, energy, electricity, and gas, scrutinising public sector organisations experiencing significant losses, providing new opportunities for income to youth and women, and revolutionising agriculture through the use of advanced technology.

Under the 9-point agenda, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), established by the Shahbaz-led government, will continue its work. The SIFC acts as a "single window" to facilitate investors, promote cooperation among all government departments, and expedite project development. Senator Professor Irfan Siddiqui discussed the 9-point agenda with PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and party president Shahbaz Sharif, The News International reported.

