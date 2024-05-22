Pak: PTI and JUI-F likely to explore alliance against government

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 22 : In a potential shift in Pakistan's political landscape, talks have emerged of a potential collaboration between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) against the government, as reported by ARY News.

Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, recently convened a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, indicating efforts to bridge the gap between the two parties. The meeting, reportedly orchestrated under the guidance of PTI founder Imran Khan, was conducted discreetly.

During their discussion, Asad Qaiser extended another invitation to Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan alliance, according to ARY News.

This move signals an ongoing dialogue between PTI and JUI-F, with another meeting scheduled in the coming days at Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence. The agenda will focus on the potential formation of a united front against the government.

Sources familiar with the matter reveal that both parties have already reached a consensus on various proposals and strategies to initiate an anti-government campaign under the joint opposition alliance or a new platform.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman acknowledged the significance of finding common ground between PTI and JUI-F, stating that while substantial differences exist, dialogue is essential. He highlighted that despite the magnitude of disparities, his party welcomed PTI's delegation in accordance with customary norms.

Regarding the reconciliation process, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed optimism, indicating that PTI's representatives have proposed addressing key issues, which both sides have agreed to explore.

However, he dismissed certain unfavourable remarks made by individuals within PTI, emphasizing that they do not reflect the broader sentiment of the party.

As discussions persist, the political landscape in Pakistan remains dynamic, with potential shifts in alliances and strategies shaping the future trajectory of governance and opposition dynamics, ART News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor