Pak: PTI granted permission for public gatherings near Rawat

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 2 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been granted permission to hold a public gathering on June 8th near Rawat rather than at F-9 Park as initially requested. This decision, however, comes with a set of conditions imposed by the capital administration, Dawn reported.

Originally, the PTI applied for permission to hold their gathering in F-9 Park. However, upon review, law enforcement agencies expressed concerns about security given the current situation and the past conduct of the political party. This prompted the District Intelligence Committee (DIC) to unanimously advise against such gatherings in the heart of the capital.

Referring to directives from both the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court, the administration emphasised the need to strike a balance between the fundamental right to assembly and maintaining public order. As a result, the PTI's application to hold the gathering near Rawat was approved, albeit with stringent terms and conditions.

According to the order issued by the deputy commissioner's office, the gathering must not impede the fundamental rights of citizens, including freedom of movement, trade, and education. Roads cannot be blocked, and the event must begin at 4 pm and conclude by 7 pm. Ensuring the dispersal of attendees after the event is the responsibility of the organisers, as reported by Dawn

Violence or disturbances are strictly prohibited, with organisers being held accountable for any such incidents. The permission granted is specifically for a public gathering, not a sit-in, and participants are not permitted to spend the night at the venue. Internal security arrangements are the responsibility of the organisers, who must also share a participant list with local police in advance.

Participants are not allowed to venture beyond the designated venue boundary, and any violations will be the responsibility of the organisers. Anti-state, anti-religious, or anti-ideology rhetoric, as well as the burning of effigies or party flags, are strictly forbidden. Additionally, firearms or weapons are prohibited, and the use of speakers must comply with relevant ordinances.

Traffic management plans must be adhered to, and organisers must ensure that attendees do not obstruct traffic flow. Police and law enforcement agencies have the authority to check vehicles and individuals attending the gathering for safety and security purposes.

Organisers are also responsible for any injuries or health issues occurring within the venue due to internal arrangements. A list of individuals permitted on stage must be provided to the administration at least 12 hours in advance, and infants or children under 18 years old are not allowed unless accompanied by lawful guardians.

Overall, while the PTI has been granted permission for their gathering, strict adherence to these conditions is essential to ensuring public safety and the maintenance of law and order, Dawn reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor