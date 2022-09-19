Pak: PTI leader slams consultation of Nawaz for new Army Chief

Opposing the consultation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on the appointment of the next Army Chief, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that a convicted person has no right to decide the next Chief of Army Staff.

Chaudhry's comment came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences on Queen Elizabeth II's demise, the Express Tribune reported.

"A country is run according to the Constitution," he said, adding that the Pakistan Democratic Movement asked to give six to seven months to the interim government to work things out however a country cannot run like this.

Referring to elections as the most important issue in Pakistan, the PTI leader said that inflation has affected the daily lives of people in the country and political stability can only tame it, according to the Express Tribune.

Moreover, Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir on Saturday said that Shehbaz Sharif would make the decision on the appointment of the army chief after consulting PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif in London.

Notably, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appoint a new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in November as the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, is set to retire on November 28 as his extension for three years ends in November.

The Defence Minister made these remarks while addressing a press conference where he also chided the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan for attempting to make the appointment of army chief controversial and damaging the interests of Pakistan just for power, reported Daily Pakistan.

During a public rally in Faisalabad earlier this month, the PTI chairman had called out the government, saying that it was delaying the elections to appoint an army chief of its own and that if a "patriotic chief of army staff comes in, he will not spare the incumbent rulers."

( With inputs from ANI )

