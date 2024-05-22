Pak: PTI spokesperson attacked, injured by group in Islamabad, party condemns assault

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 22 : A group of about four people, appearing to be transgenders, attacked and injured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan in Islamabad on Tuesday, drawing strong condemnation from his party, Geo News reported.

"Extremely shameful and deplorable," PTI said in a statement on X, adding, "Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan attacked by unknown persons outside the office of a private channel."

However, the motive for the attack remained unclear.

In the video shared along with the statement, Hasan could be heard asking people to call the doctor, with injuries and blood seen on his face as he walked into a building, Geo News reported.

PTI, in another statement, said if the spokesperson of the 'largest party' can be attacked in the federal capital in broad daylight, then "what can we make of the safety of others".

According to the CCTV footage of the incident obtained by Geo News, Hasan is seen being attacked by a group of apparent transgender persons, who used a sharp object as well.

The footage showed Hasan being interrupted by a transgender person, from appearance, while he was walking on the side of a road. Subsequently, the attacker engaged in conversation with the PTI leader for a few seconds, Geo News reported.

After a brief conversation, the PTI chief spokesperson tried to take a few steps back, seemingly sensing danger.

However, the attacker grabbed the PTI leader by the collar and, along with three other apparently transgender people, began thrashing him. The attackers were only dispersed after the intervention of a passerby.

The footage also showed a person filming the entire incident. It is not clear whether the attackers were really transgenders or guised as transgender persons, Geo News reported.

Later, while speaking on Geo News' programme Capital Talk, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar condemned the attack, calling for a detailed investigation into the incident.

