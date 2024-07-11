Pak: Quetta police arrest peaceful protestors, demanding return of abducted Baloch

Quetta [Pakistan], July 11 : The Quetta police have arrested several peaceful protestors demanding the return of Zaheer Ahmed Baloch, post the lathi charge incident held at the Saryab Road in Quetta, Balochistan.

Reportedly, the police are now not allowing human rights activists to meet the injured protestors despite repeated requests, prominent Baloch Rights activist Mahrang Baloch claimed.

In a post on 'X' Mahrang Baloch stressed that currently, many Baloch women are imprisoned in Civil Line police station.

"In which the health of many women is bad due to violence and lathis, but Quetta police are crossing all the limits of its brutality. We are not being allowed to meet these women, nor are they being transferred to the hospital for treatment. And now there are reports that these women are being transferred to the Cantt police station," she stated.

اس وقت متعدد بلوچ خواتین سول لائن تھانے میں قید ہیں۔ جن میں کئی خواتین کی طبیعت تشدد اور لاٹھی کی وجہ سے بہت خراب ہے لیکن کوئٹہ پولیس اپنی فسطائیت کی تمام حدوں کو پار کررہی ہے، نہ ان خواتین سے ہمیں ملنے کی اجازت دی جارہی ہے اور نہ ہی خواتین کو علاج کے لیے ہسپتال منتقل کررہی ہے۔… pic.twitter.com/a9u4AoT8tJ— Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) July 11, 2024

The Baloch rights activist in her statement further warned that, "The Balochistan government and Quetta police have no idea what they are doing. The state will be held responsible for any further consequences of treating women in this manner in the Baloch society".

Mahrang Baloch in her statement urged the Baloch community to join the protests that are being organized at the Saryab road. She also stated that if all protestors are not released, the protest on Syrab Road will continue in front of the red zone.

Baloch Women Forum, a woman rights organization from Balochistan in a post on 'X' while condemning these arrests said, "The arrest of political activists including Sultana Baloch, deputy organizer of Baloch Women's Forum Shall Zone, is condemnable. We will not back down from your fascism and oppression, but we will unite and take to the streets against you."

بلوچ وومن فورم شال زون کی ڈپٹی آرگنائزر سلطانہ بلوچ سمیت سیاسی جہدکاروں کی گرفتاری قابلِ مذمت ہے۔ آپ کے اس فسطائیت اور ظلم و جبر سے ہم پیچھے نہیں ہٹینگے بلکہ اور متحد ہوکر تمارے خلاف سڑکوں پر نکلیں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/a9bm8BCc5Z— Baloch Women Forum (@BalochWF) July 11, 2024

While slamming the same arrest of the protestors Mahrang Baloch also released a video message in which the activist said, "I have been standing outside the police station (Civil Line police station) currently, and for last one hour we have been requesting to meet the detained women. But the police remain persistent in stopping us, even the assistant commissioner is here with us and they are clearly saying that they cannot allow us inside."

She further said that there are over a dozen protestors at the Civil Trauma Centre who have been severely injured.

Further, Mahrang Baloch mentioned that the local administration and the police are solely responsible for all these atrocities who shelled us with tear gas. "And now there are women protestors who are being transferred to CANT police station without any FIR or complaint. It is now high time to uinite against these atrocities."

