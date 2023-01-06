Pak rejects reports of carrying out airstrikes against TTP in Afghanistan

Islamabad, Jan 6 The Foreign Office (FO) in Islamabad has categorically rejected reports claiming that Pakistan had carried out airstrikes against the terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in eastern Afghanistan, terming such claims "utterly baseless and malicious".

The FO statement came hours after an Afghan newspaper, Hasht-e-Subh Daily, reported that Pakistan launched an air strike on TTP

strongholds in the Nangarhar province, and bombed targets in the Salala neighbourhood in the vicinity of Gushta district, The Express Tribune reported.

While responding to media queries, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch dismissed the report.

The claims of air strikes from Pakistan in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan were baseless and malicious, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the spokesperson said in a statement that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

would co-host an international conference on 'Climate Resilient Pakistan' in Geneva on January 9.

At the conference, Baloch said Sharif would outline Pakistan's vision for rehabilitation of the flood victims and

reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure in a resilient manner, with the support of development partners, and the country's transition towards a sustainable economic development model.

