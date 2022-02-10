Pak reports 3,914 new COVID cases, 47 deaths in past 24 hours

Witnessing a major spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Pakistan reported 3,914 new cases and 47 deaths in the past 24 hours, local media reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 54,638 samples were tested, out of which 3,914 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 7.1 per cent as compared to yesterday's 8.2 per cent, ARY News reproted.

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections rose to 1,474,075 with the addition of 3,914 new cases.

As many as 47 patients succumbed to the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,650. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,716 including 63 in the past 24 hours, said the Pakistani media. Sindh remains top on the list with 554,990 COVID-19 so far since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020. Punjab follows with 492,489 cases, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported 206,879 coronavirus cases to date, ARY News reproted.

