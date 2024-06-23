Pak: Residents storm power distributor's customer care centre in Karachi over prolonged load-shedding

Karachi [Pakistan], June 23 : Enraged over prolonged load-shedding, residents stormed the power distributor's customer care center on Abul Hassan Isphani Road in Pakistan's Karachi on Saturday, forcing the employees to flee from the spot, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The protest turned violent as protesters shouted slogans against the power distributor K-Electric, and pelted stones at the customer care center, shattering windows. Angry residents took to the streets due to the worsening power crisis in Karachi, with people calling for an end to frequent load-shedding.

The protesters blocked both sides of the road, resulting in a massive traffic jam. After the protest, the K-Electric employees fled from the office, leaving the protesters to express their anger, according to ARY News report.

On Friday, people held protests in various city areas over the non-availability of electricity and water. Protesters held a sit-in at North Karachi Power House Chowrangi and Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33, blocking traffic and setting tyres on fire.

A large number of residents of the area near North Karachi held a protest against the load shedding of electricity, which resulted in traffic jam on both sides of the road in Nagan Chowrangi and Surjani Town, ARY News reported. The protesters called for an end to load shedding and cable faults and shouted slogans against K Electric.

Meanwhile, a large number of residents of Scheme 33, PCSIR Society, Sachal area, took to the streets to hold a protest against the non-availability of water, blocking traffic and shouting slogans against the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, calling for resumption of immediate water supply. Protesters also set tyres and other objects on fire.

Earlier in May, angry residents of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa restored electricity by storming into the Hazar Khawani grid station, after prolonged load-shedding led to protests amid the scorching weather, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered the grid station after holding a protest outside its gate with heavy police deployment to deal with any potential law and order situation. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Fazal Elahi, who led the protest, said that the elders of the area will restore electricity at the grid station.

Speaking to Geo News, Elahi said that the protesters will go to all feeders and restore electricity or will cut power supply of other areas. He said, "If our electricity is cut off, everyone's electricity will be cut off."

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) officials said that Fazal Elahi and protesters surrounded and stormed into the Rehman Baba grid station.

Pesco officials further said that the protesters forcibly switched on nine high-loss feeders, including Yaka Tut, Hazar Khawani, Akhunabad, and Newchamkani, according to Geo News report.

The officials said, "Losses due to power theft and non-payment of dues on these feeders are more than 80 per cent," adding that an operation will reduce the losses on these feeders.

