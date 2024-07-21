Pak screenwriter Khalilur Rehman Qamar lured by woman, abducted and robbed in Lahore

Lahore [Pakistan], July 21 : Renowned Pakistani screenwriter Khalilur Rehman Qamar was abducted and subjected to a harrowing ordeal in Lahore, according to local police reports, The Express Tribune reported.

Qamar was lured to a residence by a woman named Amna, who purportedly invited him for discussions related to a drama project. Upon arrival, armed assailants forcibly abducted him, leading to a series of traumatic events.

During his captivity, Qamar was reportedly tortured and taken to multiple undisclosed locations by the perpetrators. The ordeal culminated in the kidnappers demanding a substantial ransom from him and his family. They also robbed him of personal belongings, including his mobile phone, watch, and cash. Additionally, they allegedly withdrew PRK 2,50,000 from his ATM card, as reported by The Express Tribune.

In his statement to Sundar police station, Qamar detailed the threats made against his life and the physical violence he endured during the abduction. He recounted being blindfolded and abandoned in an isolated area by the assailants before they fled the scene.

A case has been registered based on Qamar's First Information Report (FIR), documenting the criminal acts committed against him. The authorities are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure justice is served.

Khalilur Rehman Qamar is widely recognised in Pakistan for his prolific career as a scriptwriter, director, and producer. He has significantly contributed to the country's entertainment industry with acclaimed dramas such as "Mere Paas Tum Ho," "Pyaray Afzal," and "Sadqay Tumhare."

Beyond his professional achievements, Qamar has been a polarising figure due to his controversial statements and viewpoints on various societal issues. His outspoken stance on gender roles and feminism has sparked heated debates and criticism from feminist activists and the media alike.

Despite facing backlash for his views, Qamar has remained steadfast in his convictions, continuing to express his opinions openly. His resilience in the face of adversity has both garnered support and stirred controversy within the Pakistani community, The Express Tribune reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor