Pak security forces gun down two terrorists in North Waziristan

Waziristan [Pakistan], January 13 : The Pakistan security forces shot two terrorists dead in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan on Friday, ARY News reported quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It said that the security forces launched the intelligence-based operation after they received information about terrorists' presence.

The two terrorists have been identified as Abdullah Khadri and Khalid alias "Janan" who were killed by the forces.

"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including target killing of innocent civilians," the ISPR stated.

ARY News reported that security forces in Pakistan are carrying out a sanitisation operation to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country", the military's media wing noted.

The operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier on January 10, two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Lakki Marwat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to ISPR, the intense exchange of fire took place in Lakki Marwat, where Pakistan Army troops killed two terrorists identified as Aftab aka Malang and Masood Shah.

Whereas, two soldiers Sepoy Muhammad Afzal (resident of district Bhimber, Azad Kashmir) and Sepoy Ibrar Hussain (27 years old, resident of district Mansehra) were also killed in the operation.

