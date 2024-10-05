Pak Senator says govt's measures backfired against Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 5 : Senator Faisal Vawda chastised the Shehbaz Sharif-led government on Friday, saying that the action taken by the federal government to suppress protesters from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had backfired, ARY News reported.

Speaking on a show on ARY News, Vawda claimed that obstructing traffic lights and highways with containers has irritated residents and unintentionally increased awareness of the demonstration.

He maintained that rather than limiting PTI's power, the government's approach has increased it. Senator Vawda added that since Section 144 is already in place, the police should detain and punish anyone who enters D-Chowk in violation of the law rather than closing down the highways.

He said that the situation will stay under control if the government provided a defined area for protests.

However, Vawda also highlighted that there is issue with the PTI's protest timing, saying that it frequently coincides with the visits of significant foreign leaders, harming Pakistan's reputation internationally, ARY News reported.

Vawda offered an analysis of the PTI's strategy, arguing that it has increased tensions and impacted Pakistan's economic stability. He finished by pointing out that PTI's actions have an impact on the nation's politics and economy, going beyond other parties' criticism of governmental institutions.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said on Friday that police arrested former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sisters - Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, from D Chowk in Islamabad "for exercising her right of peaceful protest."

Calling the government "fake and victim of panic," Imran Khan-founded party said that the government is crossing all limits of fascism by depriving people of their basic rights to maintain their "illegitimate power."

In a post on X, PTI stated, "Former PM Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan has been arrested by the police at D Chowk for exercising her right of Peaceful Protest. Such is the state of affairs in Pakistan under a fascist regime where citizens have been completely ripped of their fundamental rights."

The party also mentioned Uzma Khan's arrest on X, stating, "Imran Khan that sister Uzmi Khan was also illegally arrested from D Chowk, the fake government is a victim of panic. "

The Punjab government had deployed Rangers personnel in four cities of the province after imposing Section 144 to ban political gatherings, protests and rallies.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has requested the services of three companies of Rangers in Lahore, particularly for October 5. Section 144 will remain in effect in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha for three days from October 4 to October 6.

