Pak: Senior Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister resigns

Peshawar [Pakistan], October 13 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Farman on Sunday resigned as Senior Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, ARY News reported.

Farman stated that his responsibilities as an Accountability Committee member were the reason behind his resignation as the Senior Advisor, as per ARY News.

He said that the advisor's role will affect his role as a member of the committee where he is responsible for monitoring the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Earlier on August 4, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan formed a 3-member committee in consultation with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to monitor the performance of ministers. The committee comprised of Shah Farman, senior legal expert Qazi Anwar, and advisor to the CM on anti-corruption, Musaddiq, ARY News reported.

The committee will review corruption complaints and suggest measures for good governance. It will also monitor the performance of Gandapur and other ministers. Qazi Anwar stated that the committee aims to expand the scope of the Anti-Corruption Department. It will also investigate corruption cases against grade 21 officers and ministers.

After reviewing various aspects, the committee will send cases to courts for further action. This decision was made during a meeting between CM and Imran Khan, where concerns were raised regarding the performance of ministers.

Earlier, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif questioned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for its failure to establish the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) despite receiving funds worth Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 590 billion during the last 14 years.

