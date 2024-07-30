Pak: Shia leader condemns sectarian killings in Parachinar, calls for government accountability

Parachinar [Pakistan], July 30 : The president of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharia Shia and the patron of Jafaria Supreme Alliance Muzaffarabad, Hujjatul Islam Wal Muslim Alhaj Agha Syed Hasan Al Musawi Al Safawi, condemned the ongoing sectarian violence and looting in Parachinar, a town in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, attributing it to a deeply rooted real estate problem.

Agha Syed Hasan expressed his strong disapproval of the silence surrounding these atrocities and emphasised that the only crime of the victims is their Shia identity.

"Is killing the young man giving the call to prayer with a knife the solution to a real estate problem?" Agha Syed Hasan questioned, highlighting the brutal nature of the attacks. He urged the Pakistani government to take immediate and responsible action to control the massacres happening in Parachinar.

Agha Syed Hasan called upon the Pakistani people to awaken to the reality of these crimes and hold the government accountable.

He stressed that instead of showing helplessness in the face of this serious situation, the government should play a key role in maintaining peace by severely punishing those involved in these heinous acts.

"The government must act responsibly and control the violence plaguing Parachinar," he stated, adding that the people of Pakistan should demand accountability and ensure that justice is served.

The call to action by Agha Syed Hasan comes amidst a backdrop of increasing violence and sectarian tension in the region, raising concerns about the safety and security of the Shia community.

According to media reports, at least 36 people have been killed and over 166 have sustained injuries in the recent armed confrontations. However, social media accounts suggest a far grimmer scenario, claiming the death toll has exceeded 400.

The root cause of the conflict, as reported by mainstream media, is a land dispute between different tribes. These tribes are divided along sectarian lines, with some being Shia and others Sunni.

