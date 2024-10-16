Pak: Student's murder highlights human rights violations in Sindh

Karachi [Pakistan], October 16 : The recent killing of Sajan Malukani has cast a spotlight on ongoing human rights violations in Sindh, Pakistan, raising alarms among local and international human rights organisations.

Malukani, a law student and political activist, was forcibly disappeared on August 1, 2023, allegedly by state institutions, including the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI) Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement said in a statement.

His body, riddled with bullets, was recovered and reported by Sindh Today, intensifying concerns over state-sponsored repression.

Sohail Abro, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), condemned the act, stating, "This tragic incident underscores the dangerous reality that state institutions are involved in forcibly disappearing individuals and executing political activists during their illegal detention."

He emphasised that such incidents are part of a broader pattern of violence aimed at suppressing nationalist voices and political dissent, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan.

The JSFM and other nationalist organisations have vowed to persist in their struggle for the rights and freedoms of the Sindhi people, despite the risks posed by state violence.

"We will continue our movement for freedom and justice, even in the face of oppression," Abro said.

Human rights advocates are calling for immediate action from international organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, urging them to take note of the escalating crisis in Pakistan.

"It is crucial for these organizations to raise their voices globally against these serious violations and apply pressure on the government to enact effective measures to halt the ongoing repression," Abro added.

The killing of Sajan Malukani serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those who advocate for political and human rights in Pakistan.

As calls for justice and accountability grow louder, the Chairperson of Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement urged international community to stand in solidarity with the people of Sindh and Balochistan in their quest for freedom and justice.

