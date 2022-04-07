Pak Supreme Court says deputy speaker's rejection of no-trust vote wrong

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday termed as wrong the ruling of the Deputy Speaker of National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri, over the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The remarks came during the hearing on dismissal of no-trust motion against Imran Khan. The top court of Pakistan will pronounce its verdict at 7:30 PM (8:00 IST). Security commandos have been deployed inside the Supreme Court premises ahead of judgement, which will decide the fate of Imran Khan.

Dawn reported that Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said during the hearing today that the April 3 ruling of the Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissing the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan was erroneous. The Chief Justice of Pakistan said that they now "have to look at national interest" and added that the SC would rule in the case today. The apex court's five-member larger bench -- headed by Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel -- is hearing the case.During the hearing, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel said even though deputy speaker Qasim Suri announced the dismissal of no-confidence motion, the ruling was signed by speaker Asad Qaiser. The judge also said that the records of the parliamentary committee meeting which were submitted to the court didn't prove if the deputy speaker was present. Pakistan is in the midst of turmoil after the President Arif Alvi dissolved the national assembly following the dismissal of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. The opposition moved the top court challenging the order and calling it unconstitutional. Imran Khan and his supporters have alleged a foreign conspiracy to remove his government from power.